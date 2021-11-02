MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by 6elm Capital LP

6elm Capital LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 12.8% of 6elm Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 36,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

