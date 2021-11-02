AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $$25.44 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,674. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17.

