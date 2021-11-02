AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.71 during trading on Tuesday. 7,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.