Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for 1.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,036. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

