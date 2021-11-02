Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,060 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Athira Pharma comprises 1.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

ATHA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $526.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.