Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,073. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.26.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.