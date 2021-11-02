Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,073. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.26.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

