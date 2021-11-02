Simple Software Solutions Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $91,251.77 and $25.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00092167 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001108 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,117,042 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

