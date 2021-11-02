Contrasting EMX Royalty (EMX) and Its Peers

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EMX Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -55.20 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion 4.68

EMX Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,216.28% 7.36% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMX Royalty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 687 2321 2707 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.00%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

EMX Royalty competitors beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

