The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $308.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.