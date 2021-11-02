17,321 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,714,000 after buying an additional 188,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

