Atom Investors LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $310.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

