Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,624 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $383.33 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.85 and a twelve month high of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.45 and its 200-day moving average is $333.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.