AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270,653 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$18.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,367. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

