Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Buys New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,631,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,301,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000.

NASDAQ DNAB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 113,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

