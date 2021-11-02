Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is scheduled to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.20. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,077. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $266.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

