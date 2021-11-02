Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95 to $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN traded up $13.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.15. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Materion has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

