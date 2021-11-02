Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 15,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $78.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

