CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
CURO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,859. The company has a market capitalization of $730.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.
In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
