CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CURO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,859. The company has a market capitalization of $730.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

