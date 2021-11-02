Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,749,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 272,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

