Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Alleghany worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $663.85. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,509. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $554.67 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

