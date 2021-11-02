Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Donaldson worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Donaldson by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,178. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.