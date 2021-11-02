Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,069. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

