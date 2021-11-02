Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $48,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in The Hershey by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Hershey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 97,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Hershey by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $173.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.