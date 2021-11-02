SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 13,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

