Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $42,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 69,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,350. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

