Par Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,955. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

