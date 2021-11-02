Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 5,011 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 1,360,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,730,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

