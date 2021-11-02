Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.32.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 190,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

