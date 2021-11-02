Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.
BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.32.
NASDAQ BLMN traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 190,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
