Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 53,617 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.69. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,685. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

