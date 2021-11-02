Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 595,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLCA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,177. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

