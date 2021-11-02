472,356 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 472,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,193. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

