Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 997,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Tuesday. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

