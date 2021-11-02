Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 193,258 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,258 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDACU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

SDACU remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,054. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

