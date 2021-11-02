One01 Capital LP Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

One01 Capital LP cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,188 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 5.0% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

