Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $79.25

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $441,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

