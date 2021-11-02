Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $79.25

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.
In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KFY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
