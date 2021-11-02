Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 116.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 401.1% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 277.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,846,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 77.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 106,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

