Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 106,948 shares worth $5,974,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

