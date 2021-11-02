Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 54,386 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,386 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.