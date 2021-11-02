Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 121,392 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $35,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

