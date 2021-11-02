Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU):

11/1/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

10/29/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

BBU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

