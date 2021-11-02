Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.22

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.22 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

