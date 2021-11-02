Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,994 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

