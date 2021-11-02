Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.98. Kopin shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 74,582 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.