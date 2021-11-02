Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MBT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 42,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,042. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

