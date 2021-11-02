Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.55. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 1,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,354,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $14,608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

