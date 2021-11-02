Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,602. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

