Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Acquired by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Gravity comprises about 2.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Gravity worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.42. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

