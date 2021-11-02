Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 5.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

