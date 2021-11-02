Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $189.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

