National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

NNN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 36,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,834. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.